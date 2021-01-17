The Palestinian leader announces joint elections for the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. But the obstacles are great.

TEL AVIV taz | Mahmoud Abbas has announced elections many times since he was elected President of the Palestinian Authority in the last presidential election fifteen years ago. But it has never been as specific as it is now: On Friday, the Palestinian leader announced joint elections for the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem by presidential decree. The election for the Palestinian Legislative Council is scheduled for May 22nd and the presidential election on July 31st.

“The fact that Abbas ordered the elections this time by presidential decree makes it appear more likely that there will actually be elections,” says Nidal Foqaha of the Palestinian Coalition for Peace to the taz. “But there is no guarantee,” he adds.

Many analysts have great doubts. They see Abbas’ announcement more as an attempt to regain his legitimacy in the eyes of the international community and as a sign to future US President Joe Biden that he is ready for peace negotiations with Israel.

The Palestinians found themselves increasingly isolated over the past year. Trump’s supposed peace plan was decided over their heads. The normalization agreements concluded in recent months between various Arab countries and Israel have made the question of a Palestinian state disappear into insignificance.

No interest in Palestinian elections

In fact, the elections do not appear to be in the interests of either the Hamas terrorist organization ruling Gaza or the West Bank ruling Fatah party. Neither of the two wants to risk having to give the opposing party control over their previous domain.

The Palestinians last elected their legislative council in 2006. Hamas won in Gaza, but the United States and other Western countries refused to cooperate with the unity government because Hamas refused to accept international demands such as the renunciation of force and the recognition of Israel’s right to exist.

A brief civil war broke out between the two Palestinian groups. It ended in June 2007 when Hamas took control of the Gaza coastal strip and Abbas formed an emergency government in the West Bank. The political and geographical division has since made common elections impossible.

According to Ronni Shaked from the Harry S. Truman Institute for Peacebuilding in Jerusalem, Israel is also not interested in elections in the Palestinian territories: West Bank, ”Shaked told taz.

In addition, an election could mean a reconciliation between Gaza and the West Bank – Israel would not allow this either. Accordingly, Israel’s government will not allow the Palestinians living in East Jerusalem to cast their vote for a Palestinian leadership from there, even though they have been entitled to do so since the Oslo Accords.