It may seem strange, but the radio industry is still very active, not like it was years ago, but the music programs and sections continue to make people talk with the hits of the moment. But what I didn’t expect is that radio soap operas would make a comeback, and to the surprise of many, Splinter Cell You will have your own space.

The franchise is being adapted into a drama in BBC Radio 4, the station announced. The eight-part series will air on Fridays starting on December 2 at 2:15 p.m. This one follows the veteran sam fisherin a new mission, to recruit and train the next generation of agents of Splinter Cell for the covert action division of the National security agency.

This is what the synopsis tells us:

When a deadly assassin from Fisher’s past returns from the dead on an assassination mission, he finds himself in a race against time when a sinister threat to global security is revealed.

sam fisher will be played by Andonis Anthony (The Archers) the role of his daughter Sarahis played by the actress Daisy Head. Also included is Rosalie Craig, Sacha Dhawan and Nikesh Patel, as well as Will Poulter (The Maze Runner; We’re The Millers).

All episodes will be streamed live as a boxset on BBC sounds on the podcast of lime light the December 2.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This is something that was not seen coming at all, but we could consider it as the continuation of the last video game in the franchise. It will be interesting to give the program a listen.