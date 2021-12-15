Like a bolt from the blue, Ubisoft confirmed through a blog post released exactly today, the beginning of the development of a remake from Splinter Cell by Ubisoft Toronto. In an interview with Creative Director Chris Auty, Producer Matt West and Technical Producer Peter Handrinos, they were asked for information regarding the new game which, in effect, will not be a remaster but a real remake.

Matt West during the chat explained how the game actually is it will oscillate between a remaster and a remake: indeed, having been released 19 years ago the game, some revolutionary dynamics at the time will have to be revisited for modern players, and for this they will not know how much will be imported in a “mirror” way and how much will be redefined.

To support the speech Peter Handrinos, who speaking of the technical side explained how their goal will still be that of pursue innovation, as happened 19 years ago with the first Splinter Cell.

The first game, which read as a catch phrase “Stealth Action Redefined“, Aka Stealth Action Redefined, depicted almost 20 years ago a game that was trying (successfully) to change the world of stealth games. While a Splinter Cell remake is bread for the old fans, making it a simple revisited copy would distort it.

L’interview tells a lot of interesting details related to the game, but what stands out the most is undoubtedly the fact that Ubisoft intends to make this remake a first step towards to revive Splinter Cell, and with it probably the character of Sam Fisher, so from restart the series.

Splinter Cell, a video game series created by writer Tom Clancy, tells the story of Sam Fisher, Ghost Cell agent for the experimental division of the NSA called Third Echelon that will have to solve problems of a global nature in a silent and effective way.