David Grivelthe game director of the long-awaited remake of Splinter Cellannounced that he had left Ubisoftafter an eleven-year career with the French company.

The announcement came via a post on Grivel’s LinkedIn profile, where he did not explain the reasons for his departure, merely stating that for him it was “time to embark on a new adventure”.

Grivel previously worked on Ghost Recon Future Soldier with Ubisoft Paris. He later moved to Ubisoft Toronto where he contributed to the making of Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry 4, 5, 6 and, as previously mentioned, he has so far been the game director of the Splinter Cell remake.

David Grivel was the game director of the Splinter Cell remake

Ubisoft announced it was working on a Splinter Cell remake last December with a trailer. This makeover will use the Snowdrop engine, the graphics engine also used for The Division, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Ubisoft’s new Star Wars game.

According to information from some job offers from the French publisher, the remake will not be a 1: 1 copy of the original work, but there will be rewrites and updates to adapt it to the modern audience.