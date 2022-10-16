For many it will surely be a surprise, but David Grivelgame director of Splinter Cell Remakeannounced that will leave Ubisoftafter 11 years of working for the development company. During his long career at Ubisoft, Grivel worked on several well-known projects, such as Far Cry 6, of which he was the lead designer. It was he himself who made the announcement on his official social accountsspeaking of a farewell to Ubisoft Toronto for accepting a new job in another company in the gaming sector.

Splinter Cell Remake has, therefore, lost a fundamental role in development, namely its game director. No information has been provided regarding how this departure will affect game development. The remake of the original Splinter Cell was announced in 2021, but not much else has been said and news on the title is still scarce now. Although it is a remake, however, it looks just like that the original story has been rewritten to adapt to the modern audience. It will not, therefore, be a 1: 1 remake.

Fans of the series remain skeptical, after hearing the news of the greeting from an experienced director like David Grivel. The latter confirmed that he had accepted a place at People Can Fly Studio as creative director. The studio is best known for partnering with Epic Games on Gears of War: Judgment and Bulletstorm.