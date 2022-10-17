In December last year, Ubisoft announced the start of development of a complete remake of the original Splinter Cellwhich was in the very early stages of development at Ubisoft Toronto at the time.

Apparently though, it looks like there have now been some changes in the development team.

David Grivel, director of the remake, recently announced in a post on his LinkedIn page that he will be leaving Ubisoft. In his eleven years at the company, Grivel has worked on numerous other major Ubisoft titles, including Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry 6, Far Cry 5, and more.

Ubisoft has not yet said anything about who will replace Grivel as director of the Splinter Cell remake, but given that the project is still under development, it is unlikely that there will be any concrete and official information soon.

Details on the remake are still scarce, as is understandable, but a recent job announcement published by Ubisoft stated that the game will have a revised story and script to make it more suitable for modern audiences.

Source: Gamingbolt.