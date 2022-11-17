Splinter Cell Remake was confirmed by ubisoft last December, to revive the title released in the now distant 2002 exclusively for Xboxes. The game will be rebuilt using with the graphics engine Snowdropthe same used for The Division and Avatars: Frontiers of Pandoraas well as the new themed title Star Wars currently in progress. This Engine will allow you to combine new generation graphics and gameplay with the lights and shadows that have always distinguished Splinter Cell.

The remake will also include a new story written specifically to appeal to next-generation players. “It’s not easy to work at a remake“said the creative directors of the project. “You have to do it all over again, you have to take every element, modernize it and make it ready for launch. We are still in the initial stage of production, we don’t want to rush, we want to focus on creating a quality product that can throw solid foundation for the future of the series.”

David Grivelmastermind behind the birth of the project Splinter Cell Remakehe left ubisoft last month after eleven years of collaboration to become design director of Ridgeline Gamesnew study by IT’S AT that he would be working on a narrative work set in the universe of Battlefield. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series, ubisoft will allow fans to download the first one for free Splinter Cell until November 30th.