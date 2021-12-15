Here we are: after so many rumors and punctually disappointed expectations, Sam Fisher is returning. It was announced with a special trailer, the arrival of Splinter Cell Remake, a technical makeover ─ but which will probably also touch the narrative ─ of the first historical chapter of the franchise. With direct inspiration from the forefathers of stealth Metal Gear Solid, Splinter Cell has gradually managed to create its own identity, and the three green lights of the night vision device have quickly become iconic.

The project was entrusted to Ubisoft Toronto, although we are still at the beginning of development. Splinter Cell Remake was “simply” funded, which assumes the works are close to zero. But I will arrive, perhaps by exploiting assets from old projects never announced, but there is great curiosity around one technology in particular: ray-tracing.

The hyper realistic direct lighting will totally change the approach to the title, with areas of shadow that will actually be such. There are no dates or any kind of timing, but news should arrive within a few months.