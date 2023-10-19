Splinter Cell Remake it has been revealed for almost two years, but we know practically nothing about this new project. Now, however, it seems that the development of Ubisoft Toronto’s new game is accelerating as the company has shared multiple job offers.

Let’s talk about 12 different locations within Ubisoft Toronto related to Splinter Cell Remake. We are talking about gameplay animators, narrative designers, texture artists, technical directors for the artistic side and more.

It should also be said that the work proposals mean at the same time that Splinter Cell Remake is far from completion, so it will take some time to release and probably some time just for a new announcement. Ubisoft has now accustomed us to making us wait a long time between the announcement and the publication of its games, just think of Skull & Bones and Beyond Good & Evil 2.