Splinter Cell Remake it has been revealed for almost two years, but we know practically nothing about this new project. Now, however, it seems that the development of Ubisoft Toronto’s new game is accelerating as the company has shared multiple job offers.
Let’s talk about 12 different locations within Ubisoft Toronto related to Splinter Cell Remake. We are talking about gameplay animators, narrative designers, texture artists, technical directors for the artistic side and more.
It should also be said that the work proposals mean at the same time that Splinter Cell Remake is far from completion, so it will take some time to release and probably some time just for a new announcement. Ubisoft has now accustomed us to making us wait a long time between the announcement and the publication of its games, just think of Skull & Bones and Beyond Good & Evil 2.
Splinter Cell Remake, what do we know?
As mentioned, we don’t know much about official regarding Splinter Cell Remake, but some information has nevertheless emerged through the developers’ statements. For example, it has been confirmed that it will not be a one-to-one transposition of the original game, but will be “rewritten and updated” for “modern players”. We also know that it can be completed without a single kill and therefore will be designed to be played completely as a stealth game if one so chooses.
Hopefully we can find out more before too long.
