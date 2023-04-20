Among the upcoming programs of ubisoft it is now known that the French company intends to revive the apparently forgotten franchise of Splinter Cell. On balance it seems that the main project in the pipeline concerns a remake of the first chapter but last year Ubisoft was willing to release a Battle Royale of the saga then fallen into oblivion and cancelled.

His name should have been Splinter Cell: Hunters and, even though we know that by now we won’t have the opportunity to try it with our own hands, some play testers have had the opportunity to play it and today they tell us in broad terms how the game would have been structured. Splinter Cell: Hunters presented itself as a game in third person with elements PvPvE.

Once entered the game each player would have to choose a Operator and, having selected the class, he would end up with a Washington DMZ, the only map available, armed with a knife. There were four valuable targets around the map, and at various points in the match, one of them would be selected as a victim, the team that performed the assassination first would emerge victorious.

A game certainly interesting and, although belonging to a genre now stripped to the bone, with a rather original basic idea. Although apparently intriguing today to know more details about Splinter Cell: Hunters, it can only leave a bad taste in our mouths for a game that we know will never see the light.