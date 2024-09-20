While we wait to finally receive news about his video game return, in the meantime Netflix announced with a trailer Splinter Cell: Deathwatchone animated series whose existence had been reported a few years ago, but which now also has an official trailer that certifies its imminent arrival, although there is no release date yet.

This is a new story about Sam Fisher, with the protagonist being played by Lieutenant Schreiberwho will give his voice and his interpretation to the super spy created by Tom Clancy and Ubisoft. There is not much information about the series yet, but its production dates back to 2020 as the beginning of the project.

The series is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage, with Derek Kolstad, who wrote the first three films in the John Wick series, writing the screenplay and executive producing.