While we wait to finally receive news about his video game return, in the meantime Netflix announced with a trailer Splinter Cell: Deathwatchone animated series whose existence had been reported a few years ago, but which now also has an official trailer that certifies its imminent arrival, although there is no release date yet.
This is a new story about Sam Fisher, with the protagonist being played by Lieutenant Schreiberwho will give his voice and his interpretation to the super spy created by Tom Clancy and Ubisoft. There is not much information about the series yet, but its production dates back to 2020 as the beginning of the project.
The series is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage, with Derek Kolstad, who wrote the first three films in the John Wick series, writing the screenplay and executive producing.
Liev Schreiber to be Sam Fisher, plus more details
The animation is handled by a collaboration between Sun Creature studio and Fost studioboth specialized in this field, with a first idea of the characterization emerging from the teaser trailer visible below.
“Darkness is a good thing,” we hear Sam Fisher in the voiceover of the footage, unveiled as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week fan event in Atlanta last night. “Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they’ll never see you coming for them.”
The Fisher seen in the new footage has a gray beard and appears to be older than the one in the Ubisoft video game series, so the story could be set after at least some of the chapters of this one.
