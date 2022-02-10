New information suggests that there is a new Assassin’s Creed title related to Valhalla and that it could even come out this year

a new game of Assassin’s Creed related to your most recent delivery, Valhallawould be under development by Ubisoft. That is what a well-known medium affirms. You could even focus on the character of Bassimwhich is very popular.

According to the report, this title would come out sometime this year or come out in early 2023. But it would not be as big as the previous installments of the franchise, but something smaller and more focused.

Assassin’s Creed continues to expand its horizons

The information comes from Bloomberg, which from time to time handles various exclusives. The details come from sources close to the development of this video game.

The interesting thing is that it could be that history did not only include Europe; initial plans included the city of Baghdad, in Iraq. This new game originally started as an expansion of Valhalla. However, little by little it became something unique.

It became a title apart from Assassin’s Creed. It doesn’t have as big an open world as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or odyssey. Their maps would be smaller and the plot would show what Bassim was doing before the events of the most recent game in the series.

What did you say Ubisoft about? The company only commented that rumors or speculation harm its development teams as well as the community. He also highlighted his upcoming releases.

Basim’s full story has yet to be told

Quite by chance, he was recently asked Jose Araizaproducer of ValhallaYes Bassim would go back in the future. His response to that was ‘Yes’and added later ‘if the answer is yes. I’m not going to give you more details. But yes, you will definitely see more of Basim’.

It is evident that he was quite insistent, which suggests that something related to this character is in development. It could well be the game mentioned in this note.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla it is currently in its second year of support. The most recent was crossover from Cassandra and a new expansion is coming soon.

This is known as dawn of ragnarok and his departure is planned for March. It will be so extensive that it will add an additional 40 hours to the game’s story. There is nothing left but to keep an eye on any news and find out if this new title is confirmed or denied.

