At eight o’clock at night on May 3, 1957, the normalist students begin the main event of their tenth anniversary, in the courtyards of their school. Impatiently, the young people and their teachers awaited the solemn entrance of the Queen of the Normalist Student and the Floral Games, Her Graceful Majesty Dora I. To the tune of a beautiful overture and a roar of applause, the queen and her court entered.

Next, the second-year professional students led by teacher Rosa A. de Gómez performed a Tehuano dance.

At the end, Professor Juan Macedo López, maintainer of the Games, gave a brilliant speech. With applause, the students and teachers received the second year high school students from the Normal School, who danced a fox-trot.

The moment awaited by the audience arrives. In the midst of student jubilation, the governor, General Gabriel Leyva Velázquez, with extraordinary solemnity, but not devoid of joy, places on Dora’s temples the crown that makes her the queen of normalist students.

The School’s oratory champion, Cesáreo Salaiza Mayorga, praised the beautiful young woman with beautiful phrases. Then, the master of ceremonies introduces the poet laureate, Caritina Ledón Rocha, who recited the poem “Well that I remember it”. Extraordinary party of the Sinaloan normalistas.