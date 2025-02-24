The Getafe is the second least thrashed team not only in the League, but of the five most important domestic competitions in Europe. It is a shocking statistic. But it is no less significant for Madrid’s to be the least goals: 21 in 25 days. … Only Valladolid, already evicted, is less dangerous in attack. The Bordalás squad bores the sheep. He barely proposes anything else than trying to prevent the opposite from writing down.

The struggle between the game styles promoted by Bordalás and Pellegrini is old. Largely embody the same antagonism that Bilardo and Menotti, Mourinho and Guardiola will star. For Bordalás, the lawn is a battlefield and football a war that is won based on discipline and strength. To bend the enemy, everything is worth. Creating show for the public to have a utopia.

It is possible that Bordalás and the Getafense team are made for each other. Because, as Valdano said, military spirit coaches are magnificent to get the most out of medium players, while creative players get bored and only give up in teams that want the ball. In the 17th minute, Valdano’s theory was confirmed. Antony leads, leaves two rivals and attends Isco, who adjusts the ball to the stick, with the toe. The two Betis cracks were enough to create a work of art. Geta’s fans only see goals like this in the adversaries’ boots.

Boskov, coach of Real Madrid between 1979 and 1982, was so obsessed that his players marked the man who said: “If your man goes to the toilet, you throw from the chain.” The blueones follow their Mr.’s instructions, as if they were obedient recruits with the orders of their superior. When the ball arrives at a Betis player, two local players come to the fray. His discipline and determination is commendable. However, the tanks cannot stop a lightning attack, taken with precision and cunning. The defenses of Geta did not know how to stop Jesús Rodríguez, or the Verflapist midfielders who moved the ball with mastery.

Betis not only put quality on the grass, but mobility. For triangular, certain technical virtuosity and speed are needed, both to think and to execute the play. The Cucho Hernández is not only shown as a powerful player, but he is not manco with the ball: he gave a pass to Antony – who could score – crashed a ball in the post and caused the penalty of the second goal. Johnny Cardoso and Altimira also joined together with criteria, beyond winning all their duels and containing the rival.

The Geta bases its game on destroying the opposite and hanging balls to the area, archaic style where there are, which does not deserve the qualification of “style.” The Madrid team will not probably descend from category and its players can celebrate it at the end of the season. But it is very possible that, in a few years, no one remembers them, as no one misses Boskov. In the end, only the teams and players that have made you enjoy remain in memory. Wars leave their mark, but everyone wants to forget them. Only those who created beauty and aroused emotion is reserved for immortality.

Within a few decades, when all those who were on Getafe’s grass have left football, there will still be those who recall “the splendor in the grass,” Wordsworth’s poem: “Although my eyes can no longer see that pure flash, that in my youth I dazzled me; Although nothing can return the time of splendor in the grass, of glory in flowers, we should not afflict ourselves. Because beauty always remains in memory ».