Splendid setting, the new program by Geppi Cucciari on Rai 3: previews and guests, 19 January 2023

Splendida cornice is the new program conducted by Geppi Cucciari broadcast on Rai 3 in prime time at 21.20. The Sardinian actress and comedian will start from the people, from their stories, from the news of the week and from its interpreters, from small pearls of every form of art that deserve a spotlight and a sometimes amused, sometimes complicit, but always curious look . Below are the previews and guests of tonight’s episode, January 19, 2023.

Previews and guests

The program is inspired by the people and their stories, the news of the week and its performers. From small pearls of every form of art that deserve a spotlight and a look that is sometimes amused, sometimes complicit but always curious. The voting public divided between demoscopic categories, the “competent homonyms”, the Italian teacher, the band and the guests are back, with the arduous task of bringing a high theme to a level understandable to all.

And again, the story of the most read book, the emptiest theatre, the more or less deserving exhibition and the game. Together with Geppi Cucciari, in Splendida frame the band led by Nicola “Ballo” Balestri, the popularizer Roberto Mercadini and the Italian teacher Andrea Maggi. Guests of the episode: Frankie Hi-Nrg, Donato Carrisi, Nicoletta Manni, Timofej Andrijashenko, Cristina Donadio, Piergiorgio Odifreddi and Paolo Fresu. In connection, the Nobel Prize Giorgio Parisi and Silvio Orlando. The competent team is formed by the linguist and university professor Giuseppe Antonelli, the astrophysicist Amalia Ercoli-Finzi, Ilaria Gaspari and Vincenzo Levizzani.

Where to see on TV and in streaming

Where to see Splendid frame on live TV and in streaming? Appointment with the new Geppi Cucciari show on Rai 3 at 21.20 tonight, 19 January 2023, at 21.20. If you are not at home you can retrieve it on Rai Play.