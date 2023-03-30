Splendid setting, Geppi Cucciari on Rai 3: previews and guests, 30 March 2023

A splendid setting is the program conducted by Geppi Cucciari broadcast on Rai 3 in prime time at 21.20. The Sardinian actress and comedian will start from the people, from their stories, from the news of the week and from its interpreters, from small pearls of every form of art that deserve a spotlight and a sometimes amused, sometimes complicit, but always curious look . Below are the previews and guests of tonight’s episode, March 30, 2023.

Previews and guests

Irony, self-irony, quoting and self-quoting: the ingredients of Splendida Cornice, the program hosted by Gemmi Cucciari broadcast this evening on Rai 3. A program that starts from the people, their stories, the news of the week and its interpreters, and from small pearls of every form of art that deserve a spotlight. The voting public, the “competent homonyms”, the Italian teacher, the band and the guests are also back, with the task of bringing a high theme to a level understandable by all. Together with Geppi Cucciari there will be the band led by Nicola “Ballo” Balestri, the popularizer Roberto Mercadini and the Italian teacher Andrea Maggi. Guests of the episode: Giuseppe Fiorello; Lillo Petroleum; Sandro Piccinini; the pastry chef Ernst Knam; Hope Carrasquilla, principal of Tallahassee Classical School in Florida; the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella; Alice Rohrwacher; ugly comics; Enrico Gabrielli; Giovanni Truppi; the Little Angelic Choir. Because Splendida Cornice starts from a basic conviction: anything can be culture, the important thing is how you use it.

Where to see on TV and in streaming

Where to see Splendid frame on live TV and in streaming? Appointment with Geppi Cucciari’s new show on Rai 3 at 21.20 tonight, 30 March 2023, at 21.20. If you are not at home you can retrieve it on Rai Play.