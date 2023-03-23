Splendid setting, Geppi Cucciari on Rai 3: previews and guests, 23 March 2023

A splendid setting is the program conducted by Geppi Cucciari broadcast on Rai 3 in prime time at 21.20. The Sardinian actress and comedian will start from the people, from their stories, from the news of the week and from its interpreters, from small pearls of every form of art that deserve a spotlight and a sometimes amused, sometimes complicit, but always curious look . Below are the previews and guests of tonight’s episode, March 23, 2023.

Previews and guests

Irony, self-irony, quotation and self-quotation: the ingredients of Splendida Cornice, the program hosted by Gemmi Cucciari broadcast this evening on Rai 3. A program that starts from the people, their stories, the news of the week and its interpreters, from small pearls of every form of art that deserve a spotlight. In the studio the voting public, the “competent homonyms”, the Italian teacher, the band and the guests with the task of bringing a high theme to a level understandable by all.

Together with Geppi Cucciari Nicola “Ballo” Balestri, the popularizer Roberto Mercadini and the Italian teacher Andrea Maggi. Guests of this episode the Article 31, Luigi Lo Cascio, Valentina Lodovini, the Extraliscio with the Dervisci dancers, Marco Damilano, the writer and poet Aldo Nove, the writer Valeria Parrella and, in connection, Iva Zanicchi. Because Splendida Cornice starts from a basic conviction: anything can be culture, the important thing is how you use it.

Where to see on TV and in streaming

Where to see Splendid frame on live TV and in streaming? Appointment with Geppi Cucciari’s new show on Rai 3 at 21.20 tonight, 23 March 2023, at 21.20. If you are not at home you can retrieve it on Rai Play.