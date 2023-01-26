Splendid setting, Geppi Cucciari on Rai 3: previews and guests, 26 January 2023

A splendid setting is the program conducted by Geppi Cucciari broadcast on Rai 3 in prime time at 21.20. The Sardinian actress and comedian will start from the people, from their stories, from the news of the week and from its interpreters, from small pearls of every form of art that deserve a spotlight and a sometimes amused, sometimes complicit, but always curious look . Below are the previews and guests of tonight’s episode, January 26, 2023.

Previews and guests

The program is inspired by the people and their stories, the news of the week and its performers. From small pearls of every form of art that deserve a spotlight and a look that is sometimes amused, sometimes complicit but always curious. Among the guests of the episode: Roberto Saviano, Fabio Volo, Lodo Guenzi, the referee Sanam Shirvani and Liliana Segre’s escort. In connection from London, the journalist Marco Varvello.

The voting public, the “competent homonyms”, the Italian teacher, the band and the guests are back with the task of bringing a high theme to a level understandable by all. And again, the story of the most read book, the emptiest theatre, the more or less deserving exhibition and the game. The competent team is formed by the linguist and university professor Giuseppe Antonelli, the astrophysicist Amalia Ercoli-Finzi, Ilaria Gaspari and Papik Genovesi. Together with Geppi Cucciari the band led by Nicola “Ballo” Balestri, the popularizer Roberto Mercadini and the Italian teacher Andrea Maggi.

Where to see on TV and in streaming

Where to see Splendid frame on live TV and in streaming? Appointment with Geppi Cucciari’s new show on Rai 3 at 21.20 tonight, 26 January 2023, at 21.20. If you are not at home you can retrieve it on Rai Play.