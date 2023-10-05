Splendid setting, Geppi Cucciari on Rai 3: previews and guests, 5 October 2023

The program hosted by Geppi Cucciari broadcast on Rai 3 in prime time at 9.20pm is a splendid setting. The Sardinian actress and comedian will start from the people, from their stories, from the news of the week and from its interpreters, from small pearls of every form of art that deserve a spotlight and a look that is sometimes amused, sometimes complicit, but always curious . Below are the previews and guests of tonight’s episode, 5 October 2023.

Previews and guests

Two and a half hours of cultural entertainment, escape, popularisation, satire. And of contamination: high and low, humor and knowledge, culture and lack of culture. All ingredients of a surprising story, even for those who make it. Guests of the second episode will be Amanda Lear, the pianist Danilo Rea, the musician and singer-songwriter Gianluca De Rubertis.

During the episode, a moment dedicated to Accountant Ugo Fantozzi with the iconic interpreters of “Signorina Silvani” and “la Pina”, Anna Mazzamauro and Milena Vukotic respectively, as well as Stefano Tilli, a child in one of Accountant Fantozzi’s most iconic films, the writer Paolo Di Paolo who will analyze the Fantozzi phenomenon from a cultural point of view, the actor Nicola Nocella, the musician Carlo Centemeri.

Then there will be the photographer Paolo Brillo and Antonella Di Bartolo, school director of the ICS “ Sperone-Pertini ” in Palermo and the journalist and writer Piero Dolfres and the writer and playwright Roberto Mercandini will also return. The studio hosts an audience selected through the Gfk demographic categories: elderly people in bars, protagonists, dual role women. Marketing boxes that become real people and ask questions to those who know: the competent ones, four professors of proven professionalism forced to deal with often unlikely questions, among which the feminism of the irresistible Amalia Ercoli Finzi, the first engineer, stands out Italian aerospace industry, the tightrope walking of the linguist Giuseppe Antonelli, the civil lawyer, writer and expert on sentimental issues, Ester Viola and Giovanni Di Iacovo, member of MENSA, i.e. the association that brings together 2% of the world population with the higher IQ; joining the group as “competent for one night” will be the psychoanalyst Flaminia Nucci.

Their interventions are the buoys through which the program unfolds, together with the spell checking of Andrea Maggi, the Italian professor of “Il Collegio”, who is supposed to correct other people’s mistakes but often ends up a victim of the host’s irony. The band of Nicola “Ballo” Balestri, Cesare Cremonini’s historic bassist, acts as the broadcast’s car radio and as high-level accompaniment for the live performances.

After the satirical clips of last season, the second edition of “Splendida Cornice” will compete in a fun ironic game with the protagonists of Rai3 from all historical eras, while Alessandro Arcodia remains entrusted with the role of raider in cultural and non-cultural events, and the writers will be involved in a new talent show based on the ritual of book promotions: “Three presentations”. Vox populi oriented also return but, unlike the “information” programs, declaring it, as “Do it for me”. Development: a clumsy correspondent convinces passers-by to interpret for him the protagonists of news, entertainment and politics.

Where to watch on TV and streaming

Where to see Splendida cornice live on TV and in streaming? Appointment with Geppi Cucciari’s show on Rai 3 at 9.20 pm this evening, 28 September 2023, at 9.20 pm. If you are not at home you can follow it or catch up on it RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.