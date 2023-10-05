Geppi Cucciari hosts the Rai 3 program with insights and entertainment

Riccardo Cristilli

Gorgeous Frame is Geppi Cucciari’s program on air on Rai 3 on Thursdays in prime time. An oasis of in-depth analysis, culture, laughter and friendliness in the sea of ​​political insights, reality shows and fiction that abound on TV.

Splendid Setting: previews for Thursday 5 October — Produced by Rai Cultura, the program of Geppi Cucciari for two and a half hours he entertains the public with satire and disclosure and with a continuous contamination between high and low, humor and knowledge. Tonight’s guests Thursday 5 October 2023 y Gorgeous Frame on Rai 3 and streaming on RaiPlay, they are Amanda Learthe pianist Danilo Rea and the musician and songwriter Gianluca De Rubertis. And then in the studio too Paolo Brillo and Antonella Di Bartolo school director of the ICS “ Sperone-Pertini ” of Palermo and the journalist and writer Piero Dolfres and the writer and playwright Roberto Mercandini will return. But one of the central moments of the second episode of Gorgeous Framewill be the homage to Paolo Villaggio and his historical character of the accountant Ugo Fantozzi. See also Milwaukee Gold Middleton: Phoenix, halved, defeated head-on

homage to fantozzi — In recent weeks, the largest was built in San Felice sul Panaro in the province of Modena re-enactment of Fantozzi, coordinated by the director Roberto Gatti and which received the greeting of Paolo Villaggio’s daughter. The whole country contributed to creating the sets and providing the costumes, the day began with the Cobram Cup and 50 cyclists in woolen jerseys with 30 degrees in the shade and diving masks. A demonstration of how much the myth of Fantozzi is still alive, a phenomenon that will be analyzed a Gorgeous Frame by the writer Paolo Di Paolo from a cultural point of view, together with the actor Nicola Nocella, the musician Carlo Centemeri. They will be there in the studio Anna Mazzamauro and Milena Vukotic the historic Signorina Silvani and Pina, Fantozzi’s wife.

the public — To fill the studio with Gorgeous Frame an audience selected and divided into demographic categories by Gfk, made up of elderly people from bars, protagonists, double-role women. Marketing boxes that become real people and ask questions to those who know, how the four professors who find themselves facing unlikely questions. Among them there is Amalia Ercoli Finizi, the first Italian aerospace engineer, the linguist Giuseppe Antonelli, the civil lawyer Ester Viola and Giovanni Di Iacovo, member of MENSA, the association that brings together 2% of the world population with the higher IQ. This week the 4 are joined by the psychoanalyst Flaminia Nucci. See also Latest news about Liga MX A2023 Stove Football: González, Sosa, Carabajal, Mariano, Charly and more

fixed presences — Other regular presences in the program are the professor Andrea MaggiItalian teacher from The college the Rai 2 broadcast, e Nicola Ballo Balestri, Cesare Cremonini’s historic bassist, who with his band acts as the broadcast’s car radio and as high-level accompaniment for the live performances. And then space for ironic game with the protagonists of Rai 3 from all eras, while Alessandro Arcodia will make a foray into cultural events and more. They continue Three Presentations of writers and the oriented vox populi in which the fake correspondent asks passers-by to interpret for him the protagonists of entertainment and political news. All this at Splendida Cornice on Rai 3 and streaming on RaiPlay Thursday 5 October.