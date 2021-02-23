Anno 1800, Ubisoft’s superb Industrial-Revolution-era city builder, is getting a third season of paid DLC starting today, 23rd February, and to celebrate, the game free to try this weekend.

Anno’s free weekend starts this Thursday, 25th February, and runs until Monday, 1st March, during which players can put the excellent base game through its paces on PC.

Those appropriately smitten will be able to purchase the full experience at a discounted price, with the Standard Edition costing £ 24.99 (a 50% saving), and the Gold Edition Year 3 (which includes the base game, deluxe pack, and third season pass ) reduced by 35% at £ 43.54. Finally, the Complete Edition Year 3 (which features the base game, deluxe pack, and all three season passes) is 25% off at £ 68.99.

ANNO 1800 DLC7 DOCKLANDS – LAUNCH TRAILER.

Anno 1800’s third season pass will grant access to three major updates, the first of which, Docklands, is out today. This introduces the ability to build modular warehouse districts, turning cities into global trade hubs.

Export contracts will enable players to specialize their economy and export certain goods, while a new NPC, Captain Tobias Morris, will serve as the link to companies around the world, providing assistance to fledging traders as they strive to become market leaders.

Docklands launch is accompanied by a free update for all players, adding improvements to the trade route menu, new open water buildings and quay streets, and a selection of cosmetic DLC ornaments, increase a city’s attractiveness.

Season Pass 3 (which costs £ 16.99) will also add a new tourism mechanic this spring, as part of the Tourist Season update, and cities of modular skyscrapers in The High Life this summer.