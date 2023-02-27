Splatoon 3 it upgrades with a substantial update 3.0.0which will be made available today, February 27, 2023, in North America and on February 28 in Europe, intended to prepare the game for the arrival of Color City, the first expansion of the recently announced new Expansion Pass.

The release of the patch should take place at the same time, or almost, with the publication of the first of the DLCs foreseen in Expansion Passesor the addition of the city of Coloropoli directly from the first Splatoon, which therefore adds a new piece of history and explorable area to the third chapter.

Once downloaded, those who have purchased the expansion will be able to move between Ink City and Splatville, using the train located at the station, near the main square of the city. In Ink City it will be possible to find shops and characteristics corresponding to that of the city of Splatoon 3, but it adds new missions and activities.

For the rest, the changes made to the game with update 3.0.0 are really many and we refer you to official patch notes to know them all. These include control fixes and bug fixes found, as well as various overhauls on elements of the game that affect the game’s balance.

Among the novelties also the new object catalog which will be purchasable from March 1, 2023, in correspondence with the new Season: 126 new items, 2 battle levels (Um’ami Ruins and Manta Maria), 2 new special weapons, 12 main weapon sets with different subs, 23 Tableturf Battle cards and new rewards.

To learn more about the new expansion, we refer you to the trailer released on the occasion of the Nintendo Direct in February.