splatoon it quickly became one of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises. Which is demonstrated in its successful sales and in the fact that it has already completed a trilogy in just seven years. Now her fans are eager to see her story adapted into anime.

Source: Nintendo

The Japanese publication Anime Anime launched a survey for its users. In it, he asked them which video game franchise they would most like to see in anime. Interestingly the most popular response was Splatoon, followed by Xenoblade and The Legend of Zelda.

A fact that attracts a lot of attention is that the first three places are occupied by Nintendo franchises. Which could be a sample of the popularity of the brand in Japan. After all, this survey was answered mostly by Japanese people and who do not exceed 20 years of age.

Although fans want Splatoon to receive its anime adaptation, this does not ensure that it will be the case. After all, Nintendo hasn’t ventured its franchises into other media for quite some time. Although that will change soon with the animated Super Mario Bros. movie. Perhaps if it is successful, they will be animated with more of their intellectual properties. They would like to?

What is Splatoon?

Splatoon is a franchise whose first game came to the Wii U in 2015. It is a multiplayer title where two teams face each other for control of the map. They do this with different weapons that shoot paint. The team with the most territory of its color wins.

Source: Nintendo

Over the years it has grown in popularity considerably and its two sequels are some of the best-selling titles on Nintendo Switch. Story-wise it’s pretty simple, so if it gets an anime adaptation, its creators would have a lot of room to expand. Do you agree that it deserves its own animated series?

