UPDATE: 2pm UK: The mysterious QR code hidden in Splatoon 3’s trailer remains baffling to fans, who say an earlier attempt to enhance the image to show a release date – as reported below – may have been faked.

The QR code – again, visible at the 55 seconds mark in Nintendo’s trailer broadcast last night and available on YouTube – certainly exists. However, the ability to scan it is being hampered by the code’s size and the video’s quality.

As fans look to read the code accurately, the attempt below appears now to be an attempt to hoodwink fans at a date beyond Nintendo’s official line of “summer 2022”.

ORIGINAL STORY 1.10pm UK: A potential release date for Splatoon 3 is hidden away in its latest trailer.

Nintendo included the game in its latest Direct presentation, showing off new elements of its Salmon Run mode.

Now, keen-eyed fans on reddit have spotted a QR code hidden away in the trailer. Scan the code and it reveals a date: 18th August 2022.

The code can be seen at around the 55 seconds mark in the above trailer as part of the score in the top left.

The reddit video from highlights the code to make it scannable. Eurogamer has verified the code does work and links to the August date.

As part of the Direct, Nintendo announced a release window of Summer 2022 for Splatoon 3, but we may now have a concrete date too. Squidlings! Splattershots at the ready!