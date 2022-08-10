During the Nintendo Direct theme Splatoon 3 today, we found out when the Splatfest they will make their big comeback.

The August 27 at 6pm UK time, you can take part in the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo and join the game’s first official Splatfest. You will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate. The demo will be available for download on the eShop on August 18th, with some parts playable on August 25th, so you can get some practice before the big match.

These themed contests involve choosing one or the other team, and then fighting to try and cover as much of the stage in your color as possible. They are pretty much the same as in Splatoon 2, except there will now be three colors and three teams.

The first round is a normal 4v4 match. In the second round, which is a 4v2v2 confrontation, the leading team will have four players, while the two trailing teams will have two each and will try to make the leader’s life difficult.

This first Splatfest will let you choose between … Rock, Paper and Scissors, so choose wisely. The event as mentioned starts at 6:00 pm and continues until 6:00 am on August 28th.

Source: VGC