Although much is already said about him, splatoon 3 It continues to release content for those who like the competitive part, since many have considered the title to be the most balanced of the three. And for the fans to continue with the party, in a few more days the “Chill Season 2022”with weapons, maps, clothes and many more elements.

Specifically, users will be able to start buying objects from December 1st in an update. Here more details:

Starting December 1, all Splatoon 3 players with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership will have access to new “Chill Season 2022” content, including weapons and stages, new equipment and victory emotes, and game modes. And just when you thought it was safe to stay out of the water… The Big Run is coming! This new in-game event puts a twist on survival action cooperative from the Salmon Run game mode. The first Big Race will take place when salmonids invade the Wahoo World stage later this year. Stay tuned to Spla for more details on how this event will change Splatsville and how to get involved. If you are a Splatoon 3 eel-ite player, you must check out the new X Battles! X Battles requires players to reach an elite rank in Anarchy Battles and risk X Power to challenge their way up the leaderboards. X Battles will debut on December 1, along with three new weapons (a new Roller, Charger, and Shooter) and 10 returning weapons from previous Splatoon games, including some with modified sets! A couple of fun extra stages are also being added. The new Brinewater Springs makes its first “fresh” appearance, and many seasoned players will remember Flounder Heights from the first Splatoon game. Plus, fashion-forward Inklings and Octolings know that a new season means a whole new catalogue. “Chill Season 2022” adds a new collection of gear, custom titles, victory emotes, decals and more to help you show off your style and stand out from your “docks”. There will also be new equipment and items in the shops!

Remember that the game is available in nintendoswitch.

Via: Gematsu