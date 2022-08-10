Under the last Nintendo Directcentered entirely on the upcoming Switch shooter Splatoon 3we learned more about Nintendo’s plans for post-launch content, as well as a line of action figures from Amiibo to connect to the game.

On the Amiibo front, three new statuettes were unveiled during the broadcast. One has the appearance of a blue Octoling, another is a yellow Inkling and a Smallfry. They will be available later this year at a cost of $ 16 each. Any Amiibo you choose will include the same functionality and you can save your gear on your character, unlock special equipment and add it to the photos you take in the game.

As for the post-launch content, at least two years of updates are expected. A new in-game catalog will be released every three months, introducing new weapons and other content. Two new modes, Battle X (which access requires you to get a high rank in Anarchy Battle) and League Battle, will both be added at some point after the release of Splatoon 3. Nintendo has promised a ‘full-bodied’ is expected. Paid DLC, although no details have been offered on what it will consist of.



If the live broadcast has left you speechless and with the desire to play the title, we remind you that Splatoon 3 will be available on Nintendo Switch from 9 September.

Source: Destructoid And IGN