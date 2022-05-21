Splatoon 3Nintendo Switch’s multiplayer-focused shooter game, will allow you to secure your own save data in the cloud. However, there is a limit, only part of the data can be saved.

Precisely, as indicated by the American site of Nintendo, the save data cloud is only compatible with Splatoon 3 offline game data. Furthermore, it is specified that Nintendo Switch Online is required to play online, of course.

Splatoon 3

In other words, all game progress achieved in offline modes will be saved in the cloud. Probably, this is the game data of the single player campaign that will be included in Splatoon 3. At the same time, any progress made online will not be able to be saved to the cloud. This means that if a player were to or wanted to switch consoles, or if he wanted to be able to play on multiple platforms, he could in no way do it with multiplayer mode.

The same problem was present in Splatoon 2. Considering that, according to official data from Nintendo, a good chunk of users buy multiple Switch consoles (perhaps to switch from the standard model to the OLED or Lite model), it is a pity that Nintendo does not offer the ability to perform these transitions in peace.

Finally, we report a new secondary weapon of Splatoon 3 that attacks in a unique way.