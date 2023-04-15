Legend of Zelda arrives at splatoon 3. The shooter will receive a splatfest special inspired by the emblematic video game starring Link, in anticipation of the next release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The event will include a Triforce themed map, which will be available from May 5-7.

In splatoon 3players can join one of three teams and compete for their squad online as part of a splatfest. The theme of Zelda is ideal for this competition, since there are three teams and the Triforce is one of the main symbols of the series.

For him splatfest of Zeldaplayers will be able to choose to represent one of three pieces of the Triforce: the Triforce of Power (wielded by Ganon), the Triforce of Wisdom (wielded by Zelda), or the Triforce of Courage (wielded by Link).

Tricolor Turf War matches during The Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest will take place on a unique version of Scorch Gorge. Don’t miss your chance to try this triangular tribute! pic.twitter.com/7DrLzuvMpn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 14, 2023

The developers have included other cute features for the event such as themed t-shirts of Zelda and a special version of Scorch Gorge for the Tricolor Territory War. The map, viewed from above, is designed to resemble the three stacked triangles of the Triforce. It looks like it’s going to be a fun event, we just hope that not everyone chooses Ganon’s team just because their new design is cool.

