One of the most important releases of Nintendo this summer is the Splatoon 3 and in view of that it is not at all strange that the company announces a nintendo direct focused on this.

Through his social media accounts, this publisher and developer announced that this broadcast It will start at 8:00 am Central Mexico time.

something that mentions Nintendo is that the transmission will last for ‘about 30 minutes’. So the team responsible for the game will talk at length about what this title offers.

It should be noted that the official account of the franchise shared many details on a constant basis from week to week. So what will appear in the streaming It could be something entirely new, or in any case, a summary of what we already know, only this time presented in a more enjoyable and entertaining way.

Font: Nintendo.

How justified is it to make a nintendo direct of Splatoon 3? Considering the importance of this franchise, well, a lot.

It is one of the best sellers Nintendo. The first installment, which came out in Wii Usold 4.95 million copies Worldwide. The second, already in switchtakes more than 12.68 million although it is a somewhat old number.

When will Splatoon 3 be released for Nintendo Switch?

The making of this nintendo direct of Splatoon 3 is a result of the game’s next release, which will be on September 9.

Its publication is so important for the company that days before, on August 27, a Nintendo Switch OLED Model adorned with art from this adventure.

You can also get a SwitchProController and even a themed cover. Everything is coldly calculated.

Font: Nintendo.

Maybe the next transmission about Splatoon 3 show a little more of the history of the game. This is part of the main campaign known as Return of the Mammalians.

This installment of the series will have this section much more developed than the previous two. It is something new for the team in charge. Let’s see if by chance more of the new maps, weapons and accessories appear. I hope there are interesting revelations.

In addition to Splatoon 3 we have more information about games Nintendo.