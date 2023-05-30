Splatoon 3 is about to receive the update version 4.0.0with a big update which changes the balance of the game and adds more content, in the continued support of Nintendo for its particular shooter.

The 4.0.0 update is planned for today, May 30, 2023in time for the start of the Sizzle Season set for June 1, 2023. With this, several new features are expected such as:

A new catalog of items, decorations, stickers, emotes and more

A new internship: Barnacle & Dime

A throwback level from Splatoon 2: Humpback Pump Track

2 new main weapons

9 new weapon sets with different subs and special weapons

A new Salmon Run level: Jammin’ Salmon Junction

11 new Tableturf Battle cards

Numerous changes were then applied to the multiplayerincluding the addition of two weapons, S-BLAST ’92 and Painbrush, starting from the beginning of the Sizzle Season 2023. There are also numerous variations in terms of balancing, so we refer you to This Page which carries the full release notes from Nintendo.