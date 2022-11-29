Splatoon 3 gets a big update on this very day, November 29, 2022, which brings the software to version 2.0.0 with numerous improvements and adjustmentsas reported by Nintendo in the patch notes.

There are many areas in which the patches 2.0.0 goes to act within Splatoon 3, in line with the new activities planned in the near future for the Nintendo Switch shooter.

In particular, the Chill Season 2022 will kick off from 30 November, which includes:

A new catalog with equipment, splashtags, decorations, stickers and emotes

About 50 new items in the shop

Two new levels: Brinewater Springs and Flounder Heights

A new level for the Salmon Run: Marooner’s Bay

Three new main weapon types

Ten new sets of main weapons, associated with different special and sub weapons

13 new Tableturf Battle cards

The ability to view the player’s catalog from the main menu is also added. In terms of balancing, several have been made modifications on individual weapons, which change some stats and characteristics. Among these we find a change in the area of ​​​​effect for the Tri-Stringer and the amplitude of Splatana Wiper, but the changes are really a lot.

The update also fixes numerous bugs and problems found in Splatoon 3, for all the details we refer you to the official patch 2.0.0 notes which you can read at this address.