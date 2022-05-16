Nintendo has unveiled a new one secondary weapon from Splatoon 3, the Nintendo Switch online shooter. Let’s talk about the line shooter which is capable of attacking in a unique way: its shots bounce and create a long line that can mark enemies and deal damage to them.

You can see the official tweet of Nintendo Italybelow, which explains how the Splatoon 3 lines shooter is perfect to use in combination with the main weapon and do big damage to opponents.

The weapon, in English, is called Angle Shooter, which recalls the particular characteristic of Splatoon 3’s linesman, that is to bounce and create angles. In Japanese, however, it is known as a “Line Marker”.

We remember that Splatoon 3 will be available on Nintendo Switch starting September 9, 2022. You can already now book it on Amazon.it. Here is also how much the game should weigh.