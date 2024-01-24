Tower of the OrderWave 2 of the Expansion Pass Splatoon 3has one exit date official, announced by Nintendo with the trailer you find below: the content will be available starting from February 22nd.

Presented during the Nintendo Direct last September, Tower of Order will put us in the shoes of Number 8, who suddenly awakens in a Coloropoli square mysteriously deserted and devoid of colour. What happened?

To find out we will have to undertake a journey together with Alga, one of the members of Tenta Cool, climbing up the Tower of the Order and progressively enhancing our skills in this promising single player experience.