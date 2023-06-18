In a new interview published by Famitsu, producer Hisashi Nogami and directors Shintaro Sato and Seita Inoue talked about the upcoming and big DLC For Splatoon 3titled “Side Order” and intended to bring important news for the game, even on the gameplay front.

According to reports from the developers, the new expansion will bring with it a “single player campaign“, something that will be “completely new and different” than anything seen in Splatoon 3 so far. “In the second wave of this DLC, a new single-player campaign called Side Order will be introduced in Splatoon 3,” the developers reported.

In particular, it seems that the introduction of this DLC will also be evident in the game world in general, considering that, in the official description, players are invited to “See how Inkopolis Square, the central area of ​​Splatoon 2, has become” .

This suggests that Side Order will contain direct links with the second chapter, perhaps introducing the settings of this within the world of Splatoon 3 for a completely new story. There is currently no information on the release date of this second batch of DLC for Splatoon 3, pending further details from Nintendo.

Meanwhile, the update to version 4.0.0 was released at the end of May, which has already introduced several interesting new features to the colorful shooter for Nintendo Switch.