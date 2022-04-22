A big surprise Nintendo has finally revealed the launch date for Splatoon 3, highly anticipated new chapter of the franchise. The title will be available worldwide starting from next September 9th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

But that’s not the only news revealed by the company. In fact, starting today everyone Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack subscribers will be able to download the Octo Expansion DLC for Splatoon 2 for freein order to better prepare for the arrival of the third chapter.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Mollusca blends from Splatoon 3, under which you can find more details on the game thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision.

April 22, 2022 – Splatoon 3 will be released on Friday 9 September on Nintendo Switch. Players will challenge other Inklings and Octolings with ink strokes in the city of Splatville and arid Splattonia, discovering the trendiest features, weapons and gear of the year.

In Splatoon 3, the shellfish melee will give life to exciting online battles * 4 against 4 with new scenarios and others already known, where teams of 4 players will compete against whoever covers the most ground with their own ink. A new video provides some details on one of the new scenarios, the Silurian Suburb, and on the calamarco, a new arc-shaped weapon that allows you to splat horizontally and vertically. The new trailer, Splatoon 3 – Shellfish Melee (Nintendo Switch)In addition to showing all of this, it offers more information and allows you to take a look at some new items.

In addition to the frenetic 4v4 battles, Splatoon 3 will also have a single player campaign and a new version of the Salmon Run co-op mode. In single player mode, players will help Number 3 battle the Octarians to uncover the secrets of Alterna and the hairy ooze.

Players who dive into Salmon Run will be able to splat together ** and defeat waves of dangerous Great Salmonoids. Some are truly gigantic!

To prepare for the arrival of Splatoon 3starting today, owners of an active Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack membership and a copy of Splatoon 2 can access the DLC Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion on Nintendo Switch at no additional cost ***. Players can now venture into the expansive single-player expansion *** of Splatoon 2 with a paid membership a Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on package.

To access the downloadable content Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion Through a Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack membership, players can download it at no additional cost from the product page on the Nintendo eShop. After finding Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion in the Nintendo eShop with the Nintendo Switch console, simply select “Download” in the “Content for Nintendo Switch Online Members + Add-on Pack” section at the top of the page.

In the DLC Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, players will take on the role of Number 8, an Octoling who wakes up after losing his memory in a dark subway station. In this adventure, Number 8 will have to explore a mysterious underground laboratory and overcome 80 challenging missions. Those who manage to escape from these treacherous meanders will be able to play multiplayer as an Octoling.

* Online play requires paid Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account. Not available in all countries. An Internet connection is required to use the online functions. The specified conditions apply. S.cover more on nintendo.it/nintendoswitchonline

** Multiplayer mode may require additional accessories, game copies and / or consoles, sold separately.

*** A copy of Splatoon 2 (European version) for Nintendo Switch is required to play the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC.

