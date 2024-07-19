Nintendo announces many new features for Splatoon 3 including the arrival of the Grand Festivalthe biggest Splatfest ever seen within the game. From 13th to 16th September there will be three days of colourful challenges and concerts with the Sea Sirens, the Tenta Cool and the Trio TriglioThe question of the Grand Festival will be: “What is most important to you: the PastThe Present or The Future?”.

SPLATOON 3’S SPLATFEST GRAND FESTIVAL COMES IN SEPTEMBER Splatoon 3’s biggest Splatfest is a music-filled festival that will last 72 hours July 19, 2024 – The biggest Splatfest* of Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch will take place from September 13th to 16th and will include a three-day music festival, ink-based competitions, and plenty of fun for players subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. For this special occasion, there will be not only the members of the Trio Triglio, hosts of the Splatcast Anarchy, but also the other idol groups of the Splatoon series, with a special performance and with a question with a seemingly impossible answer, “What is more important to you: the Past, the Present or the Future?”. Splatoon 3 – The Grand Festival Trailer Is Coming! offers a first look at the festival scene. And who knows what other surprises there will be during the 72 hours of Splatfest! For new fans of the series eager to splat, a bundle that includes the physical edition of Splatoon 3a download code of the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass it’s a 3-month (90-day) individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online is coming to stores and the My Nintendo Store on July 25th. In addition, Two new amiibo sets will be available starting September 5th**, one including the Sea Sirens and the other including the Tenta Cool in the versions seen in the story mode of Splatoon 3 and in the paid downloadable content***, Tower of Order. Splatoon 3’s biggest Splatfest yet, the Grand Festival, will run from September 13 to 16 and will feature 72 hours of musical performances inspired by the three Splatoon series titles. A bundle that includes a physical version of Splatoon 3, a download code for the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, and a three-month (90-day) Nintendo Switch Online individual membership will be available starting July 25. Additionally, new amiibo sets featuring the Sea Sirens and Cool Tents in the versions seen in Splatoon 3’s paid DLC, Order Tower, will be available starting September 5. Related Videos:

