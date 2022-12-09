In this weekend Splatoon 3 will host its first event Big Run. The virtual event will start tomorrow, December 10th, at 2:00 and will finish the December 12 at 2:00. Players will be tasked with working together in co-op mode to fight off waves of enemies Salmonoids in the scenario Soglioland. More details are available below.

SPLATOON 3: THE BIG RUN IS COMING!

Take on hordes of Salmonoids in the Soglioland scenario to get your tentacles on some fresh rewards!

Milan, 9 December 2022 – From 1 December on Splatoon 3, the weblog shooter Nintendo more colorful and strategic than ever, the new “cold” seasonwhich expands and enriches the title by bringing with it new game modes, new equipment and fresh activities for the residents of Splatville.

There will also be new weapons and scenarios that take battles to the next level.

As part of the new cold season, this weekend, Splatoon 3 is hosting its first virtual event Big Run*. During this event, starting tomorrow, December 10th, at 2:00 CET and ending on December 12 at 2:00 CET, players will be tasked with working together in cooperative mode to fight off waves of Salmonid enemies in the Soglioland scenario. In addition, everyone who participates even once in the Big Run event will receive an in-game decoration as a token of gratitude.

In short, Splatoon 3 never ends.

The series Splatoonborn in 2015 on Wii U, is truly one of a kind thanks to a very particular mechanic that sees the players compete in teams not with the aim of eliminating the members of the opposing team, but of covering the game scenarios as much as possible with the ink of their own color playing strategy. Enthusiasts compete in the role of anthropomorphic creatures called Inkling And Octoling ink strokes in the city of Splatville and in arid Splatonia, discovering the trendiest features, weapons and gear of the year. In Splatoon 3 the so-called mollusc mixes give life to exciting 4v4 battles online** with new scenarios and others already known, where teams will compete to see who covers the most ground with their ink. In addition to the fast-paced team battles, the game also has a single player campaign and a new version of the co-op mode Salmon Run. In single player mode, players help the character Number 3 to fight the Octarians to unlock the secrets of Alterna and the furry slime. Those who dive into the Salmon Run instead, they can splat in company*** and defeat waves of dangerous Great Salmonoids.

Note:

* To participate in this cooperative event it is necessary to have reached level 4, and to select Ursus & Co from the menu.

**Online play requires an internet connection. To use the online services, you must create a Nintendo Account and accept the relevant Agreement. The Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some online services may not be available in all countries. Online play requires a paid membership service.



***Multiplayer may require additional accessories, game copies and/or consoles, sold separately.