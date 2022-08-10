During Nintendo Direct this afternoon the arrival of a limited test event and many other news for Splatoon 3. The next August 27 from 10:00 to 22:00 (Italian time) players will be able to participate in the Splatfest World Premiere which will have as a theme Rock, Paper and Scissorsthus introducing one of the new features of the game that you can find more details about later.

During the live broadcast, the software house unveiled some of the new mechanics that we will encounter within the game, among them we find two new features that will make the movements of the players even more fluid and dynamic. It is about They screw And Impinnatathe first will allow us to climb vertical surfaces faster while the second will allow us to change direction with a jump while swimming, also giving us a short period of invincibility.

At launch there will be a total of 12 different scenarios, which will be enriched with those that will be released for free periodically. In addition to some of the most iconic locations from the two previous titles, there will also be many new maps including the Grank Canyonthe Silurian Suburbthe Dump Chopper and the Grouper tanker.

All the basic weapons from the previous installments of the franchise will make their return. To these will be added two new types, the previously anticipated ones Arches and the Blades. Among the new special weapons we find the Refreshingwhich will activate a refrigerator full of drinks that will give players temporary bonuses, the Explosive sonarcapable of showing the enemy position and damaging it, and the Motor sharkwith which we can move quickly and damage enemies.

Among the new mechanics we find the Licenses of Armand, which we will need to buy new weapons. These can be obtained either by leveling up or by continuously using the same weapon. A license can be used to obtain a weapon of the same level as usbut it will be possible to trade more licenses to get more powerful weapons sooner than expected.

One of the novelties that we will find will be the Polygon inside the Lobby. While we wait for matchmaking with other players, we will be able to test our skills and train before the fight. Inside the lobby we will also be able to meet the Silhouettesghosts of players we have met previously or of our friends so that we can more easily face them and create a team with them. Each player will also have a locker that they can customize with items, weapons, stickers and much more, and we will be able to view the lockers of the players we have recently challenged.

In Splatoon 3 we will also be able to customize our profile with the Splatplate, for which we can freely choose the title, background and much more. It will also be possible modify the pose that our avatar will perform during the victory thanks to the Catalogs within the game. The software house has announced that it will release a new catalog every three months for the next two years. But that’s not all, in conjunction with the launch of a new catalog in fact, additional free content will also be released such as weapons, scenarios and much more to enhance the gaming experience even more. Paid DLCs will also be released, but what it is has not yet been revealed.

There will be secondary activities thanks to the Splattance, a mix between a board game and a card game in which we will be able to challenge an opponent from all over the world. Each player will have a starting deck, and it will be possible to buy new cards as you continue with the adventure to create increasingly effective decks. They will be there over 150 cards in total.

Among the game modes we will find the new one Salmon Run: Next Wave, revised version of the modality already seen in the second chapter. Not only will new giant opponents appear, but a limited time event called will also be released periodically Big Run in which we will have to defend the city. During the Story mode instead we will take on the role ofAgent 3charged with defeating the threat of the Octarians and thus discover the exciting ending of the plot that began with the first chapter of the franchise.

The app Nintendo Switch Online will update upon launch of Splatoon 3 with the introduction of the SplatNet 3. Thanks to it, not only will we be able to monitor the results of our matches through our smartphone, but it will be possible order unique pieces of equipment that we will not be able to obtain in any other way. A series of missions dedicated to Gambertoalthough their usefulness has not yet been revealed.

Three amiibo will be released for the game, which will be available in a single package arriving during the autumn. They will depict the bow bowling, an Octoling and the little Salmonello. Using amiibo we will be able to save a set of equipment, so that we can switch from one set to another very quickly. It will also be possible get unique equipment and new poses for photos with their use.

For this third installment of the game the Trio Triglio composed of Moraine, Pinnuccia And Mantaleo. They will take care of providing the player with all the news of the day, such as the stages and game modes that we will be able to face thanks to their program. Splatcast Anarchy. The software house also revealed that Splatfest will now have three different themes to choose fromand during these events a special mode will also be released which will see three different teams challenge each other.

Before leaving you to the Direct video I remind you that Splatoon 3 will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch starting with the next one September 9. Good vision.

Splatoon 3 – Direct 08/10/2022

Source: Nintendo