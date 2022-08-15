The size of the client Splatfest World Premiere from Splatoon 3the limited-time free demo that will give players the opportunity to experience the colorful multiplayer “splatter” game before it launches in stores.

According to the US eShop, the download size of this limited-time trial version is 2.4 GB. Please note that the size may vary slightly in Europe due to the presence of the localization in various languages ​​in the game files.

Splatoon 3

We remind you that the Splatfest World Premiere of Splatoon 3 will be available from 10:00 to 22:00 on 27 August. During the event it will be possible to test the novelties of the new chapter of the series, such as the tricolor match and the new “ink mouths”, including the squid.

If you want, you can make the free pre-order of the demo through the dedicated Nintendo course, a this address. Once the data has been downloaded, it will automatically start from August 18.

From the 25 August, two days before the servers open, you can learn the basics of Splatoon 3 by taking the tutorial and visiting Splatville. Not only that, the client also includes a code for a 7-day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online, which can also be used by those who have already used a free trial in the past.

THE Splatoon festival are special events in which we fight to give answers to fundamental questions, in this “Who is the strongest? Rock, paper or scissors?”. Vote for one of the three teams based on the proposed theme, then help decide the outcome in a battle. In the first part of the festival on August 27, players will face each other in 4v4 mode, while in the second part the leading faction will face the other two in a 4v2v2 duel. At the end of the festival the final results are announced and points awarded based on the total number of votes, with the team having the most points taking the win.

Splatoon 3 will be available starting in September 9 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Players in possession of the previous chapter will be able to import its saves to receive bonuses.