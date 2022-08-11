Following the Direct broadcast yesterday, Nintendo confirmed that Splatoon 3 will perform a check of the saves present on yours Nintendo Switch and if any data will be available Splatoon 2 the player will have access to gods special bonuses. The gifts received will be specifically:

A set of three gold licenses that can be applied to any weapon available in the game.

The opportunity to participate in Anarchist parties from the very beginning of the game.

Based on the rank achieved in ranked matches in Splatoon 2the possibility of starting from a higher rank in Splatoon 3.

In relation to the level of the player, it will be able to be matched with players with similar skills.

Obviously the operation will require the transfer of the save data from Splatoon 2 to Splatoon 3, so make sure you have your save of Splatoon 2 already on your reference console. We remind you that the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere free, with which it will be possible to try the game in preview, will take place online on August 27.

Source: Nintendo Street NintendoSoup