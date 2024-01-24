













Splatoon 3: Side Order DLC reveals release date









According to official information, Side Order will arrive Splatoon 3 next February 22that is, in more or less a month at the time of writing this note.

It is worth noting that it was in 2023 when the aforementioned expansion was revealed and fans have been very patient with the arrival of this long-awaited content.

Nintendo calls on players to “Join forces with new faces and old friends to escape the order of the world”. It is worth remembering that Inkopolis is now available and is the first DLC for this game.

We also have a new art to promote Side Order in which it is possible to see Pearl and Agent 8, who will now explore the new area and must fight other creatures that will give them nightmares.

How much is the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass worth?

If you feel like playing this long-awaited content Splatoon 3 We tell you that it has a price – in Mexico – of 499 MXN.

Although it doesn't sound so cheap, it must be emphasized that it not only comes with Side Order content, it also comes with Inklopolis, so you get two expansions that make the Nintendo game bigger.

Here at TierraGamer we received Splatoon 3 with an 8.5 because we considered that it was a very worthy multiplayer that entertains millions of players, however, the campaign is one of the points where it lags the most.

It's not a huge step between one sequel and another, but that doesn't make it any less entertaining. Do you like the announcement of this DLC? Don't forget to follow the conversation through our Discord.

