The video published by Nintendo shows new maps and unreleased weapons to splash even more ink.

The curious proposal of Splatoon 2 has convinced a lot of Nintendo Switch fans, so we are not surprised to learn that many players were waiting for more news from Splatoon 3. And now, after weeks of trailers and details that managed to raise the expectations of the community, Nintendo has announced the release date.

Aim well: ink battles will return to Nintendo Switch on september 9[TheJapanesecompanyhasadvancedthisinformationwithanewgameplaythatwillencourageallplayerswhowishtoreturnto[Lacompañíaniponahaadelantadoestainformaciónconunnuevogameplayqueanimaráatodoslosjugadoresquedeseenvolveralworld of inklings and octarians. In addition, this video allows us to glimpse some of the most relevant novelties of this next installment of the action and shooting video game.

Splatoon 3 will invite us to dispute territories in 4v4 combats on various maps, so we will find already known areas and completely new places such as the Crustacean Alleys, which have a certain role in the video published by Nintendo. On the other hand, the arcchromatizer has also been unveiled, a bow-shaped weapon that will allow us to shoot ink vertically and horizontally.

But this game is not only characterized by its online confrontations, since Nintendo also ensures a single-player campaign in which we will join Agent 3 in his fight against the rebellious octarians. And, if we want to play with friends, we can always count on the Salmon Run cooperative mode.

We already knew that Splatoon 3 would stand out for its action and story mode, so it reassures us that there are not many months left to get our hands on it. In this way, it is clear to us that Nintendo continues to promote the release of games for Switch with the intention of providing us with as much fun as possible, with premieres marked on the calendar like Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

More about: Splatoon 3, Release dates and Nintendo.