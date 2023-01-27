Splatfests or dyeing festivals are something traditional in splatoon. So it’s logical that splatoon 3 I would stick with them and now another one is on the way, a chocolate based Splatfest. Yes, how can you read it?

What this festival seeks is to resolve which version of this candy is the best. This is how the players will compete in teams in favor of dark chocolate or dark chocolate; milk chocolate or milk chocolate; and white chocolate, the white.

This new Splatfest of splatoon 3 it will start at 4:00 pm PT on February 10 and end at the same time but on the 12th of the aforementioned month.

We recommend: Before a Pro model, Nintendo will increase production of the Switch during 2023.

Based on the time difference, then the action will start at 6:00 pm according to Mexico City time.

Each person has their favorite variant of chocolate. Dark chocolate is ideal for those who don’t like sweet and prefer a deep, bitter taste.

Font: Nintendo.

On the other hand, the one with milk is softer and more malleable; It is not for nothing that it is used a lot in confectionery. And for those who want something sweeter, there is white, which is mostly made up of cocoa butter.

Nintendo informs us that the Sneak Peek or glimpse of the Splatfest begins at 12:00 am PT on February 3, 2:00 pm according to the time of the center of Mexico. Thereafter you can choose a team and win shells.

SRL flavorologist here again. I’m busier than I expected! Anyway, they asked me to announce the next Splatfest theme: dark chocolate vs. milk chocolate vs. white chocolate! Make your choice, then fight it out from 4pm PT on 2/10 to 4pm PT on 2/12. Sounds pretty sweet to me! pic.twitter.com/yClLyMlmp7 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) January 26, 2023

How can you participate in the new Splatfest of Splatoon 3?

In order to participate in the Splatfest of splatoon 3 about chocolate you need a copy of the game, either physical or digital. You also require a broadband Internet connection, and to top it off, a membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

This can be the standard or the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack mode. If you meet all the requirements mentioned above you will be able to enjoy this fun experience with many players.

Font: Nintendo.

By the way, when you play online you must decide against which participants you want to compete, if those that correspond to America and Europe or those of Japan and Asia.

The competitive level of each of these regions varies greatly but it is a worthwhile challenge if you want to polish your skills.

Finally, the shells or shells that you get can be used in the Shell-Out Machine. The more you get by playing you can help your team in the campaign.

In addition to splatoon 3 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.