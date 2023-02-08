The Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2023 announced several interesting titles such as Bayonetta Cherry: Cherry and the Lost Demon and the expansion of Fire Emblem. And one of the most interesting news is the pair of DLC that will arrive for Splatoon 3.

Well then there are two expansions of splatoon that will arrive in 2023 on our consoles. The first is the Wave 1: Inkopolis which, in fact, from this moment is available for pre-order.

Wave 1: Inkopolis of splatoon will implement the epic setting of installment 1 and 2 of the franchise. Through him pYou will be able to acquire new weapons and new outfits that will make you more powerful.

In addition to this, they will return amiibo functionalities. And during the Splatfest we will have music that will refresh the atmosphere, in the performance format. As we can see in the trailer, the spaces are full of color, textures and very interesting new things.

Wave 2: Side Order will be available in the future, There is no exact date announced yet. However, it seems to be the opposite of what was proposed for the first expansion. Since this DLC of splatoon it seems to have scenes full of textures, but like a completely clean white canvas. It seems that this second installment will bring an individual story mode.

How much does Splatoon 3 cost?

The price of the video game is around 1200 MXN, but it depends on the season and the department store.

The expansion of Inkopolis it will cost around 27 USDif you have Nintendo Switch Online, you will not have to pay anything else.

