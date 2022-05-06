Nintendo unveiled some news on player profile customization in Splatoon 3arriving on September 9 on Nintendo Switch.

The software house has revealed that players will be able to embellish their profile thanks to the presence of banners and customized titleswhich can be obtained by participating in the Mollusca blends. Players can freely choose from dozens of different colors for their banner, and combine a variety of terms to create a custom title that reflects their style of play.

But that’s not the only novelty. The company has in fact unveiled a new clothing brand that will appear in this third chapter: Barazushi. As we can see from the first images this brand is characterized by modern and simple lines, as well as by soft colors. Last, but not least, the software house stated that all the basic weapons seen in previous chapters will make their return in Splatoon 3.

We leave you now with some images showing the news announced, reminding you that you can find more information on Splatoon 3 in our previous article.

Source: Nintendo Street Siliconera