Nintendo has released a new trailer for “Tower of the Order“, additional content by Splatoon 3 the next one is coming February 22. In this single player DLC we will take on the role ofAgent 8, who will find himself in a mysterious square of Inkopolis devoid of any color. Here she will meet a droid she believes she is Seaweedone of the members of Try Cooland together with her we will have to go up the mysterious Tower of the Order.

On each floor we will find objectives that will change every time we start a new climb, and will become increasingly difficult as we progress up the tower. On every level we will be able to collect temporary power-ups but, if we fail, we will have to start over. The temporary boosts obtained can be converted into a currency with which we can purchase fixed upgradeswhich will prove fundamental to reach the top.

But that is not all. The company announced that in fact, the 2024 Fresh Season will be available from next March 1stthanks to which we will be able to obtain many new objects for customizing our avatar.

We leave you now with the trailers for the DLC and for the new Season, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Splatoon 3 – Tower of Order

Fresh season 2024

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu