With a tweet from the account Niblewe became aware of both the official release date of Splatoon 3 that of a new gameplay video. The new title will be released exclusively Nintendo Switch the next September 9, 2022. For the occasion, the most famous Japanese video game company in the world has also decided to publish a new trailer, in which we can admire in more detail some of the new scenarios such as the Silurian Suburb.

The gameplay video is really long (about 3.5 minutes) and in addition to the aforementioned scenario, it shows us practically all the dynamics of a game and a new arc-shaped weapon that allows you to “shoot” horizontally and vertically. From what we can admire Splatoon 3 it will not upset the gameplay of the franchise, but it will certainly improve some aspects of the graphics sector, as well as insert new gadgets and weapons to customize your avatar even more. Among the various initiatives, within this new title the big N, will insert a mode for single players and a new version of the cooperative mode Salmon Run.

With the single player mode, players will be called to help Number 3 fight the Octarians, to shed light on the secrets of Alterna. For the moment the information on the third chapter of the series is over, but Nintendo, always to involve users more, has opened the possibility to all Nintendo Switch Online members, with in possession a copy of Splatoon 2 and an add-on packageto access the DLC Splatoon2: Octo Expansion at no additional cost. The content will be downloadable directly from the product page in the Nintendo eShop, and they can immediately dive into the adventure as Number 8.

At this point we just have to wait for new information on the gameplay news and the available modes that will be introduced in Splatoon 3, which we remind you to be officially released on the Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2022.