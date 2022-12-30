Splatoon 3 and the best selling game up eShop in Japan during the 2022: this is revealed by the ranking published by Nintendo, which confirms the extraordinary success of the last episode of the multiplayer-based shooter series for Switch.

Splatoon 3 Pokémon legends: Arceus Pokémon Violet Pokémon Scarlet Monster Hunter Rise Kirby and the Lost Land Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Overcooked! 2 Xenoblade Chronicles 3

This is not unexpected news, if we consider that Splatoon 3 was the fastest-selling game ever in Japan at launch, reaching 7.9 million copies sold worldwide in November: incredible numbers for an intellectual property born recently.

There classification it is certainly interesting, given that the trend of the digital market apparently follows different dynamics compared to the retail one. In fact, we find Pokémon Legends: Arceus in second position, while Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are only in third and fourth place in the top 10.

The excellent Monster Hunter Rise resists in fifth position, arriving soon also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, first in the standings last year, while the blockbuster Mario Kart 8 Deluxe does not go beyond eighth position.