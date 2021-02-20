One of the most anticipated surprises in the past Nintendo Direct It was the news about a new game of Splatoon. The Big N ended its special broadcast with the confirmation that the third installment of this franchise will arrive in 2022.

Fans of the series were quite pleased with this announcement, but very few noticed a curious detail. The Inklings Y Octolings of Splatoon 3 will be characters non-binary; that is, you won’t have to choose between male or female gender for your avatar.

During the presentation trailer of the brand new Splatoon, it was possible to appreciate the way in which we will create our character from the beginning of the game. Nintendo It allowed us to appreciate that we can choose the style of the hairstyle, the color of the skin and eyes, and the clothing without a distinction between man or woman.

In fact, contrary to the previous installments, this time the option to choose the gender for customizing your inkling will not even be provided, but you will be able to dress and fix it as you like.

Splatoon joins Animal Crossing with non-binary characters

This is not the first time Nintendo will implement this trend. The Japanese company opted for using non-binary avatars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where you can create your character just as you will with the Inklings this time.

With Animal Crossing, Big N received great acceptance from fans, who supported the decision to show more openness in video games.

Now, it only remains to know how the voices of the characters will work. Previously, Splatoon had default voices for the female and male Inkling, but in this iteration they might as well make a voice pack for the player to choose the one they prefer. Without a doubt a success on the part of Nintendo.



